Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Stock Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $51,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,476,000 after purchasing an additional 540,548 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,403,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,043,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 751,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,314,000 after buying an additional 201,433 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3627 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

