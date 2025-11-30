Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 32,662 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $48,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 0.4% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 32.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 0.3% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in AppLovin by 1.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.27.

AppLovin Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $601.00 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $607.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,927 shares of company stock worth $212,707,362. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

