State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $29.58 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $29,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 28.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in Xylem by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $140.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.14. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

