Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Simplify High Yield ETF $CDX

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simplify High Yield ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Simplify High Yield ETF stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.33. Simplify High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

Simplify High Yield ETF Profile

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

