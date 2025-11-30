IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $26,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 208.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 85.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $227.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $234.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.61.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

