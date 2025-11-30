State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $32.20 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $32,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 489.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

