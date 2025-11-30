State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 7,900 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $28,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 403.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 73,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 45,676 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.1%

DAL stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

