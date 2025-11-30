Head-To-Head Analysis: Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Element Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Element Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Element Solutions and Westaim”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions $2.50 billion 2.51 $244.20 million $0.99 26.19 Westaim $17.04 million 32.02 -$16.18 million ($1.69) -9.62

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Westaim. Westaim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Element Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Element Solutions and Westaim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions 0 2 7 1 2.90 Westaim 0 0 0 0 0.00

Element Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Element Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than Westaim.

Volatility and Risk

Element Solutions has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Element Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Westaim pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Element Solutions pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westaim pays out -5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Element Solutions and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions 9.58% 14.01% 7.28% Westaim -118.02% -5.51% -4.97%

Summary

Element Solutions beats Westaim on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment also supplies surface mount technologies, fluxes, thermal management material, coatings, and other attachment materials; chemical formulations to the electronics industry; and advanced copper interconnects, die attachment, sintered silver material, adhesives, wafer bump processes, and photomask technologies for semiconductor industry. It primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore energy production applications. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1785 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Westaim

(Get Free Report)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.