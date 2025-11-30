Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $26,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Regions Financial by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Shares of RF stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

