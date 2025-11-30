State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $30,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,698,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,111,435,000 after buying an additional 1,273,163 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,574,000 after acquiring an additional 700,967 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,900,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,892,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,229,810,000 after acquiring an additional 356,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,210,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,907,000 after purchasing an additional 211,731 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $195.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.13 and a 200 day moving average of $222.21. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $169.26 and a 52 week high of $261.69.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.99. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

