Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 151.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 791,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 374,330 shares during the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 91,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $2,223,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $27.56.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

