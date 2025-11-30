State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $33.55 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $33,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citic Securities boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.05.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

