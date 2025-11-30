Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 57,390 Shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,368.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $33,124,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of TLK opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $22.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38,172.05 billion. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

