Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:CRH opened at $119.96 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

