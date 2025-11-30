Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,373 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7,226.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 80.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $456,517.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,034.40. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $581,687.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,765.92. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.7%

NVT stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $117.52. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

