Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 3,218 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,907,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,241,195,000 after buying an additional 1,509,328 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TC Energy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,808,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $935,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,074,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 80.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,983,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2,565.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,306,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cibc World Mkts lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. TC Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.88%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

