Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Stein bought 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,260. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:RBA opened at $98.15 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $119.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 59.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RBA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

