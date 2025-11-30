Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,670,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,958 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 49.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,446,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,291 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.0%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

