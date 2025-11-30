Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,559 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $23,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $77.65 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

