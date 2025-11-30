Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Saratoga Investment Corp $SAR

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 2,380.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $845,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 147.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $23.23 on Friday. Saratoga Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $374.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Saratoga Investment

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.