Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,844 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $45.38 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,612.20. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,398,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,706.25. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,259. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

