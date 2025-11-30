Korea Investment CORP Sells 71,766 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,766 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,905,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,753,405,000 after purchasing an additional 768,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,459,000 after purchasing an additional 746,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,675,733,000 after purchasing an additional 762,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,633,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $95.46 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

