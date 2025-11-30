Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,146 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $22,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $47.73 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $670.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Nutanix has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.