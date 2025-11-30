Korea Investment CORP Buys 3,100 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of AECOM worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 604.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.90.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

