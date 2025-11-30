Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,035 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $20,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

