Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,220 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $15,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.35 and a 52 week high of $188.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.