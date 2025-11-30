Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,901 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 58,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $1,616,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $3,581,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.47. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.41 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 592.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

