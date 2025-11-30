Korea Investment CORP Sells 108,633 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 108,633 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.96.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,865.15. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

