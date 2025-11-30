Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,068,000 after buying an additional 134,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,938,000 after acquiring an additional 397,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,939,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,158,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CBRE Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,127,000 after purchasing an additional 738,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.06. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

