United Rentals, Inc. $URI Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI opened at $815.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $902.91 and its 200-day moving average is $849.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 target price on United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $995.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $975.61.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

