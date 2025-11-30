Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,016 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 421.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $137.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.73 and a 52 week high of $150.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average is $132.13.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $253,240.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,363. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

