Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $232.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $1,660,221.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. This trade represents a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

