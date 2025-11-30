Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,830 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $204.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average of $184.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Howmet Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

