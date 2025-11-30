SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBC opened at $24.89 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.01 million for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

