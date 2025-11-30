Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.