Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,954 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after acquiring an additional 341,981 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,917.3% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 61,779 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,764,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 605.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 46,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $94.94.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.