Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,786 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 226.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $313,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

United Therapeutics stock opened at $485.97 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $492.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.06, for a total transaction of $5,346,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $17,877,772.86. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.66, for a total transaction of $10,657,350.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 578,435 shares of company stock valued at $252,731,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

