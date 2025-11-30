Revvity Inc. $RVTY Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Revvity by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 79.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 25.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Revvity Stock Down 0.2%

RVTY stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. Revvity Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.36 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.75 million. Revvity had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

