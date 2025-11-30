Johnson Financial Group Inc. Invests $63,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,698,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 522,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 179,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.