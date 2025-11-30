Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 129.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,054.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,013.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $851.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,086.11.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

