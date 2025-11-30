1,018 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 611.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 2,664 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $227,452.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,469.32. The trade was a 26.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $716,894.64. Following the sale, the vice president owned 61,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,577.42. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,227 shares of company stock worth $2,875,131. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $74.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Ambarella has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Consumer Edge reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

