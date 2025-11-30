Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,952 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,362,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $45.26.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

