Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 7.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.81. 58,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 118,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Youdao in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Youdao Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62,568 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Youdao by 226.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 176,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 190.2% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

