Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Should You Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 125,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 240,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CJR.B. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$0.08.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 22.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$232.09 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.