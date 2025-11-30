Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Daimler Truck Holding AG – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.62, but opened at $21.00. Daimler Truck shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 11,445 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research lowered Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Daimler Truck Trading Down 1.7%
About Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.
