Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Daimler Truck Holding AG – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.62, but opened at $21.00. Daimler Truck shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 11,445 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research lowered Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

