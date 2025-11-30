State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,980 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $37,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 45,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 8,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.44%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

