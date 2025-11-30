Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

