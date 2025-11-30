Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.2381.

RNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.22). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 2,634.59%.The business had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,069.50. This represents a 17.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $308,920.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,850. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 117,230 shares of company stock worth $5,785,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,219,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,457 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,800,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,684,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,888,000 after buying an additional 1,578,459 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 18.9% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,641,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,490,000 after buying an additional 1,375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 58.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,796,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,855,000 after buying an additional 1,026,373 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

