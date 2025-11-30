Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Life Time Group stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.91%.The business had revenue of $782.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.93 million. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $121,634.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 81,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,301.50. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 745,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $21,588,217.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,720,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,708,475. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,734,505 shares of company stock worth $310,745,263. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Life Time Group by 10,150.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

