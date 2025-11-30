Groupama Asset Managment Has $874,000 Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3,590.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 114.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Trading Up 1.8%

ITUB opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ITUB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itau Unibanco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.09.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

